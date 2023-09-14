US Army esports stands with trans players after Halo caster bans them from women’s scrims

US Army esports have issued a response after Halo caster ‘MagickMoonshot’ banned trans players from competing in women-only scrims.

On September 13, Halo caster ‘MagickMoonshot’ caused controversy after using a bible verse to justify her decision to ban trans players from scrims.

The move was instantly condemned by fellow players, some of whom claimed the scripture of God creating men and women in his image was being taken out of context.

NRG head of social Zachary Lange and Halo developer 343 senior community manager, John Junyszek, also spoke out against this move. Now, the US Army felt the need to chime in.

US Army condemns banning trans players from Halo scrims

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the US Army’s esports division took aim at the ban, proclaiming that “Halo is for everyone.”

“Gaming communities are diverse. That diversity creates welcoming environments for all to feel comfortable with who they are,” the organization said. “Throughout the past two HCS seasons, the Halo community has been a very exciting place for our team to not only compete, but interact with everyone, regardless of race, background, and gender identity.”

The statement went on to state that the Army is open to all who can meet the standards of military service and is committed to allowing transgender soldiers to serve.

“The players of USAE stand by these standards in their profession and in the gaming space,” the Army added.

