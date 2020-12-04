 Team Vitality sign popular Indian content creators with over 9m subs - Dexerto
Team Vitality sign popular Indian content creators with over 9m subs

Published: 4/Dec/2020 13:14

by Adam Fitch
Team Vitality enters India
Team Vitality

team vitality

French esports organization Team Vitality have officially entered India by signing four content creators that, combined, have a subscriber count of almost 9.5m.

The org formally announced that they planned to enter the country in October 2020 and their first priority is establishing their presence within the community.

They have established a base of operations in Mumbai alongside signing four prominent content creators, namely Live Insaan, Rachitroo, Classified YT, and Mili kya Mili.

Team Vitality’s plans for the regions are lofty, looking to become the “best esports organization in the region.”

Team Vitality signs four Indian content creators
Team Vitality
Signing four popular content creators is the first of many steps for Team Vitality in India.

The organization will be launching their competitive efforts in India in 2021, though the titles that they’re looking to expand into have not been disclosed at this time.

“Team Vitality constantly strives to build winning teams on the international stage,” Team Vitality’s CEO Nicolas Maurer said. “Our entry into India is a big milestone for us and part of our endeavour to conquer the world of esports. Our mission here is to not just build professional teams but to also make ourselves the most aspirational esports brand in the country.

“We’re very keen to engage with our fans in India via our content creators before competing in the biggest local tournaments with our incoming professional teams.”

PUBG Mobile was the most popular esports title in India up until it was banned in September 2020, leaving questions as to what game will step up and take its place. Team Vitality’s new content creators have a large presence in the mobile battle royale title, though they also have recently produced videos on titles such as Minecraft and Among Us.

In November 2020, Team Vitality partnered with software giants SAP to streamline and optimize their processes. The partnership will help them monitor contracts, manage data, and improve their financial flow, subsequently freeing up time to allow them to look into expanding internationally and make better-informed decisions.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.