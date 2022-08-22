PlayStation players could claim money in $5bn lawsuit against Sony

PlayStation are due to face a $5 billion lawsuit, as claims of overcharging customers for digital purchases have been presented to the Competition Appeal Tribunal in the UK.

The PlayStation Network store is among the world’s biggest digital storefronts. Usurping the need to acquire physical copies, customers have long been able to purchase games months in advance, allowing them to be downloaded ahead of launch.

However, Sony’s go-to platform for purchases can often see exponential price differences between acquiring a physical copy.

Now, a new legal claim from Consumer Rights Champion Alex Neil will see PlayStation stare down a $5 billion lawsuit, after allegedly overcharging customers since 2016.

PlayStation Network users could claim compensation amid lawsuit

According to Sky News, Consumer Rights Champion Alex Neil appeared before the Competition Appeal Tribunal in the UK to present the claim against PlayStation on August 19.

The claim in question purports that PlayStation is in breach of competition law, by forcing significant price increases due to challenging conditions imposed on publishers ad developers alike.

By supposedly maintaining a 30% commission fee on all digital storefront sales, including in-game purchases, customers have been overcharged by at least $5 billion since 2016.

Sony Interactive Entertainment The PlayStation Network store is the home of PS Plus subscriptions and more.

Customers have been using the PlayStation Network since August 19, 2016 may be eligible to claim compensation, should further action be successfully taken. The amount will vary between customers, but Neil suggests that claimants could receive up to £562 / $660.

Neil explained to Sky that “with this legal action I am standing up for the millions of UK people who have been unwittingly overcharged. We believe Sony has abused its position and ripped off its customers.”

“The actions of Sony is costing millions of people who can’t afford it, particularly when we’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis and the consumer purse is being squeezed like never before,” Neil continued.

Sony have yet to release a statement on the matter.

Alex Neill is advised by the law firm, Milberg London LLP, alongside funding from Woodsford.