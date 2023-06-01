MTG collector buys every card ever printed in sale potentially worth millions

Avid collector MissouriMTG claims to have bought every Magic: The Gathering card ever printed, including some of the most rare foil cards that most players have never seen in-person.

Magic: The Gathering has been around for almost 3 decades at this point, with the highly influential card game inspiring many of the best and most popular TCGs out there.

As such, there are many cards that are extremely rare. Land cards, the most basic cards in MTG, can be worth literally thousands of dollars a piece if they’re from an older set.

Article continues after ad

MissouriMTG claims he’s achieved every collector’s dream: Buying every single card ever printed. The price of a collection like that varies drastically depending on the grade of every card included, but, if each card were to be resold individually, his collection could be worth a literal fortune.

MTG Collector purchases every card ever put to print

When it comes to staying competitive as an MTG player, getting your hands on the best cards from the newest sets is a must. Not to mention, many older cards get sunsetted as new sets come out, making it easier for high-level play to remain balanced. Older cards have been reserved for Legacy magic where one decent deck can cost thousands.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, players getting their hands on older cards gets more and more difficult over the years. Keeping a trading card in mint condition for 20 years is no small order. And, with Magic: The Gathering having such a rich history, many of the most infamous and rare cards command a hefty asking price.

However, one collector circumvented all of that and decided to just buy every card ever printed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While this likely doesn’t include some of the most expensive cards ever like the Black Lotus that sold for $540k at auction, a non-autographed version of a Beta Black Lotus that’s listed as “Damaged” is currently up for sale at a price of $22,999.99. Even if every card isn’t in mint condition, they’re worth a lot of money. Many of the alpha and beta cards go for at least 1k a piece, and Jeremy has an entire binder for both.

Article continues after ad

Twitter users had some questions, clarifying what exactly this collector meant by everything.

If what this collector claims is true, he really has everything. Not only does he have every base card, he’s also confirmed that he’s got a copy of even the most rare foils. If it was put to print, he has it.

Keep in mind that the prices for cards can rapidly fluctuate based on a number of factors, making it almost impossible to nail down the price of a collection like this. Someone owning every card is almost unprecedented, and this purchase has truly put Jeremy on top of the MTG world.

Article continues after ad

He’s been tight-lipped as to how much the purchase cost him, but it’s safe to assume that it wasn’t cheap.