Gaming

Matthew McConaughey starring in his first game as Exodus reveal dazzles The Game Awards 2023

Ethan Dean
Matthew McConaughey Exodus Trailer The Game AwardsArchetype Studios

Matthew McConaughey showed off the very first video game that he’ll lend his talents to. Exodus was revealed at The Game Awards 2023.

Matthew McConaughey took the stage at The Game Awards 2023 for an exclusive global reveal from Archetype Studios. Exodus is a spacefaring adventure starring the actor.

McConaughey revealed that the game would feature similar plot elements to the renowned Interstellar which he also starred in. Specifically, time dilation will play a crucial role in the game’s story according to the man himself.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech
Article continues after ad

The action-packed Exodus trailer showcases the thrilling sci-fi story of battle against The Celestials. Check it out below:

This article is currently being updated with more information.

Related Topics

ExodusThe Game Awards

About The Author

Ethan Dean

Ethan Dean is a Staff Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He graduated from RMIT with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism and has been freelance writing in the gaming space ever since. His favorite game is the third-person, open world flavor of the month and when he doesn't have a controller in his hands, there's a paintbrush in them. He's a self-described Warhammer nerd and a casual DnD player too. You can contact Ethan at ethan.dean@dexerto.com