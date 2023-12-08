Matthew McConaughey starring in his first game as Exodus reveal dazzles The Game Awards 2023

Matthew McConaughey showed off the very first video game that he’ll lend his talents to. Exodus was revealed at The Game Awards 2023.

Matthew McConaughey took the stage at The Game Awards 2023 for an exclusive global reveal from Archetype Studios. Exodus is a spacefaring adventure starring the actor.

McConaughey revealed that the game would feature similar plot elements to the renowned Interstellar which he also starred in. Specifically, time dilation will play a crucial role in the game’s story according to the man himself.

The action-packed Exodus trailer showcases the thrilling sci-fi story of battle against The Celestials. Check it out below:

