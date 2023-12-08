Gaming

Ex-GTA dev reveals futuristic open-world rival Last Sentinel at The Game Awards 2023

Ethan Dean
Last Sentinel Key ArtLightspeed LA

Last Sentinel is a thrilling futuristic open-world game revealed at The Game Awards 2023.

Last Sentinel was announced by ex-GTA 5 developer and head of Lightspeed LA, Steve C. Martin. Among other projects, Martin has also worked on Red Dead Redemption and Bully.

Set in a dystopian Tokyo, Last Sentinel focuses on protagonist Hiromi Shoda. She leads an “enthralling narrative steeped in dystopian science fiction lore”, according to a studio spokesperson.

Check out the gripping trailer for Last Sentinel from The Game Awards 2023 below and stay tuned for more news on this action-packed game.

This article is currently being updated with more information.

