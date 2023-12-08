Ex-GTA dev reveals futuristic open-world rival Last Sentinel at The Game Awards 2023

Last Sentinel is a thrilling futuristic open-world game revealed at The Game Awards 2023.

Last Sentinel was announced by ex-GTA 5 developer and head of Lightspeed LA, Steve C. Martin. Among other projects, Martin has also worked on Red Dead Redemption and Bully.

Set in a dystopian Tokyo, Last Sentinel focuses on protagonist Hiromi Shoda. She leads an “enthralling narrative steeped in dystopian science fiction lore”, according to a studio spokesperson.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Check out the gripping trailer for Last Sentinel from The Game Awards 2023 below and stay tuned for more news on this action-packed game.

Article continues after ad

This article is currently being updated with more information.