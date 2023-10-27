Call of Cthulhu rulebooks are seeing huge savings on Amazon

Guides for both players and GMs to explore their own stories in the incredible, unsettling Cthulhu mythos are on sale at Amazon right now.

Outside of the fantasy realms of D&D, Call of Cthulhu is one of the most long-running and venerated TTRPGs of all time. Swerving hard away from wargame traditions, Call of Cthulhu foregrounds atmosphere, investigation, and lethality.

The RPG is held in high regard by anyone who favors story and setting in their TTRPGS, and the best way to get into the game is by diving into its eldritch tomes – aka rulebooks – for yourself. Fortunately, a current Amazon deal will allow you to do just that.

The Call of Cthulhu Keeper’s Rulebook and Investigator’s Handbook are both on sale at Amazon right now. The Keeper’s Rulebook is down to $44.99, down 19% from its listed price of $54.95. The Investigator’s handbook is also seeing some significant savings, as its current $39.06 deal price is 13% off the usual price of $44.95.

Don’t miss out on these Call of Cthulhu handbook discounts

Chaosium

Foregoing heroic adventure and typical character progression, Call of Cthulhu is a plunge into the inky-black abyss. There are few heroes and fewer victories still. But that makes survival all the sweeter, for those lucky, lucky few that walk away from an investigation intact.

Picking up both the Keeper’s Rulebook and Investigator’s Handbook will give prospective GMs and players everything they need to dig into the game’s rules and be ready to take part in a session.

Scour these tomes up on Amazon right now and scan through them cover-to-cover. You’ll soon. be ready to embark on an adventure you’ll never be able to forget (even if you’d like to.)

