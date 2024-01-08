Bloodborne player reveals ridiculous way to avoid boss attacks

Bloodborne is one of the hardest games developed by FromSoftware, but one of its bosses can be beaten with the help of sitting down.

The bosses in the main story and DLC of Bloodborne are difficult to defeat, but the greatest challenges in this Soulslike game can be faced in the optional Chalice Dungeons. It’s here where the fiercest bosses of Bloodborne can be found, hiding in the darkest corners of Yharnam.

One of the most annoying Chalice Dungeon bosses is the Phtumerian Elder. This spellcaster can teleport around the arena at will, allowing it to evade your counters without an obvious follow-up route. It can then blast you with Pyromancy spells or its crossbow from a distance.

The Phtumerian Elder also has a ridiculously high range with its melee attacks, which it can further bolster with fire magic. This means you must always be on your toes with this boss, as it can attack from any range before easily slipping away as you approach it.

Bloodborne players can avoid boss attacks by sitting down mid-battle

It turns out that there’s an effective tactic for avoiding some of the Phtumerian Elder’s melee attacks. A user on the Gaming Reddit has shared a clip of their battle with the boss, where they use the “Sit Down” emote to duck below Phtumerian Elder’s spear stabs.

Bloodborne isn’t the only game where this happens; as one user pointed out, “Thats true of every Fromsoft game with emotes. not very practical but its fun to see really hard bosses miss every swing while you’re asleep curled up on the ground.”

This move is more of a gimmick than a legitimate tactic for beating bosses, as it can switch approach at any time, with its spells targeting the player. You also need to counter Phtumerian Elder’s strikes with blows of your own, which you can’t do while sitting on the ground.

There are countless rumors regarding a Bloodborne remaster or remake on modern platforms. If the game is reborn on the PS5, this tactic will hopefully remain in the game, allowing players to avoid hits via a mid-battle break.