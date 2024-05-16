Activision announces Elsewhere Entertainment studio to work on brand-new IP

Activision has announced the launch of Elsewhere Entertainment, a brand-new development studio based in Warsaw, Poland, that’s working on a completely new IP, separate from their work on the likes of Call of Duty and other titles.

With additional resources in the United States, Elsewhere Entertainment is “exclusively focused on creating a new narrative-based and genre-defining AAA franchise.”

The studio explained: “The team’s underlying mission encourages everyone to explore and collaborate creatively to craft a franchise with an enduring legacy that resonates far beyond games.”

The team consists of devs who previously worked on the likes of The Last of Us, Uncharted, The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Destiny, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and Far Cry.

In recent years, Activision has brought out a few new IPs, including Sekiro and Destiny most recently, though it’s certainly not something they’re attempting to do every year, with this working out to every five or so years between new, original IPs.

Given that it’s a whole new project, it’s safe to assume that Elsewhere Entertainment won’t be bringing players a new Call of Duty experience, but what they are working on remains a complete mystery.

Not only that, but as the franchise has been described as “narrative-based,” it may well mean more single-player titles rather than competing in the multiplayer realm, though it’s hard to speculate on specifics at the time of announcement.

This is the second Activision studio based in Poland, with Infinity Ward Poland having an office in Krakow, halfway across the country.

Elsewhere Entertainment have started hiring to get the ball rolling with this new project, though no date has been provided on when we could expect to get a first look at the game or franchise.