How to redeem a code in Fortnite - Dexerto

Redeeming a code in Fortnite might seem like it should be an easy thing to do, but if you’ve not done it before, it can actually be a little confusing to figure it out.

There are several reasons you might be looking to redeem a code in Fortnite. You might have been given a gift voucher to claim some sweet, sweet V-Bucks, or you may have earned yourself a code for cosmetics or skins.

Fortnite often runs its own events or collaborates with other franchises to make these codes available. For example, a recent Tomb Raider LTM gave players a free Spray, while the Batman x Fortnite comics come with codes for skins like Harley Quinn.

Below, you’ll find instructions on how to redeem reward codes for skins and cosmetics in Fortnite, and what to do if you’re having trouble using a code.

How to redeem a reward code in Fortnite

You can’t redeem a reward code while playing the game. Instead, you’ll need to pay a visit to the online Epic Games Store to do so. Here’s how to redeem a code in Fortnite:

Open your internet browser. Visit the official Epic Games Store website. Log in to the Epic Games account you want to use to redeem the code. Move your mouse over your username in the top right corner and click Redeem Code. Enter your code and then click Redeem. Your items will be waiting for you in the Fortnite locker.

When you type your code into the box, you don’t need to include dashes between each set of four numbers as it will do that automatically. If an error message appears, go back and check that you’ve entered each number correctly.

Once you’ve redeemed your code, your cosmetics should be waiting for you in the Fortnite locker straight away. When a code has been used, you can’t transfer the reward over, so make sure you’re using the right account.

If you’re looking to redeem V-Bucks for your Fortnite account, you’ll need to do that here instead, and if you’re having any problems redeeming your codes, Epic Games have a help page to offer advice.