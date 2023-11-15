How to get free XP in Fortnite The Game Awards Vote map

Fortnite and The Game Awards have collaborated to bring their own award and map within the game, so you can vote in-game and even earn free XP. Here’s exactly how to vote and rack up your XP.

The Game Awards has returned for another year in 2023 and brand-new for this year is the award ceremonies partnership with Fortnite.

Not only has it been announced that Fortnite will have its own award at The Game Awards for the Best-User-Created Island, but you can cast your vote for your favorite island in-game.

Article continues after ad

Announced through a promotional trailer, this was all revealed showcasing the map called The Game Awards Vote, and every player can access it with the relevant map code.

Article continues after ad

When is The Game Awards Vote map released in Fortnite?

You can access the The Game Awards Vote map in Fortnite from November 14 to December 6.

What is The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite map code?

Access The Game Awards Vote map in Fortnite using the map code: 0853-1358-8532

Simply search the above code into the search bar screen from the main menu and play the level yourself.

Article continues after ad

How to get free XP in Fortnite Game Awards map

The Game Awards

In order for you to get your hands on free XP in Fortnite, first drop into The Game Awards Vote map.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once you have spawned in, you will notice at the top of your screen there will be a statue tally which totals 28 statues for you to collect around the level.

Each statue obtained will give you XP and once you have collected all 28 you will then receive a further XP bonus.

Article continues after ad

In order to collect them you would need to explore the level and complete various challenging platform puzzle stages. Simply just walk into each shiny gold statue to receive your free XP reward.

Article continues after ad

How to vote in The Game Awards Vote Fortnite map

At the start of the level, you will notice there is 10 portals that let you and your friends travel to each of the 10 nominees for Best User-Created Island of the Year.

In order to vote all you need to do is approach the island’s central hub and press the Vote button for the user-created island you want to cast your vote for. See all the nominees for this award below.

Article continues after ad

Players can vote until December 6, and the winner will be announced on December 7, 2023.

Article continues after ad

Name Creator Island code Big Inflatable Deathrun Bonnie-Kiwi 9696-2438-2930 Bugha’s End Game Dignitas 4294-2523-7409 Canyon Race bjumper 3705-7219-2283 Doomsday Raid sigrs 8699-5345-4889 Fortnite Funland NickEh30 2057-3742-0636 Fort Who SpankySully 2057-3742-0636 Music Megaverse Pridask 3632-2839-9780 Murder Mystery Alliance 8513-2892-9361 Teddy goodgamerslegacy 6890-1483-5306 Xplosive Deathrun FutureTrash (FOAD) 8099-5397-1275

The Game Awards 2023 will broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7. It will start at 4:30 PM PST / 7:30 PM EST / 00:30 AM GMT on December 8, and 1:30 AM CET.