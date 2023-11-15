How to get free XP in Fortnite The Game Awards Vote map
Fortnite and The Game Awards have collaborated to bring their own award and map within the game, so you can vote in-game and even earn free XP. Here’s exactly how to vote and rack up your XP.
The Game Awards has returned for another year in 2023 and brand-new for this year is the award ceremonies partnership with Fortnite.
Not only has it been announced that Fortnite will have its own award at The Game Awards for the Best-User-Created Island, but you can cast your vote for your favorite island in-game.
Announced through a promotional trailer, this was all revealed showcasing the map called The Game Awards Vote, and every player can access it with the relevant map code.
When is The Game Awards Vote map released in Fortnite?
You can access the The Game Awards Vote map in Fortnite from November 14 to December 6.
What is The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite map code?
Access The Game Awards Vote map in Fortnite using the map code: 0853-1358-8532
Simply search the above code into the search bar screen from the main menu and play the level yourself.
How to get free XP in Fortnite Game Awards map
In order for you to get your hands on free XP in Fortnite, first drop into The Game Awards Vote map.
Once you have spawned in, you will notice at the top of your screen there will be a statue tally which totals 28 statues for you to collect around the level.
Each statue obtained will give you XP and once you have collected all 28 you will then receive a further XP bonus.
In order to collect them you would need to explore the level and complete various challenging platform puzzle stages. Simply just walk into each shiny gold statue to receive your free XP reward.
How to vote in The Game Awards Vote Fortnite map
At the start of the level, you will notice there is 10 portals that let you and your friends travel to each of the 10 nominees for Best User-Created Island of the Year.
In order to vote all you need to do is approach the island’s central hub and press the Vote button for the user-created island you want to cast your vote for. See all the nominees for this award below.
Players can vote until December 6, and the winner will be announced on December 7, 2023.
|Name
|Creator
|Island code
|Big Inflatable Deathrun
|Bonnie-Kiwi
|9696-2438-2930
|Bugha’s End Game
|Dignitas
|4294-2523-7409
|Canyon Race
|bjumper
|3705-7219-2283
|Doomsday Raid
|sigrs
|8699-5345-4889
|Fortnite Funland
|NickEh30
|2057-3742-0636
|Fort Who
|SpankySully
|2057-3742-0636
|Music Megaverse
|Pridask
|3632-2839-9780
|Murder Mystery
|Alliance
|8513-2892-9361
|Teddy
|goodgamerslegacy
|6890-1483-5306
|Xplosive Deathrun
|FutureTrash (FOAD)
|8099-5397-1275
The Game Awards 2023 will broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7. It will start at 4:30 PM PST / 7:30 PM EST / 00:30 AM GMT on December 8, and 1:30 AM CET.