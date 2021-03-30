How to get Fortnite Webster skin for free - Dexerto

Fortnite is hosting a new tournament called the Spring Breakout Cup, and players will have the chance to earn a Webster skin for free. Here’s what you need to do to get it.

Season 6 of Epic Games’ popular battle royale Fortnite is well underway, introducing exciting new features like tameable wild animals, a new weapon crafting system, and new map locations like The Spire and Boney Burbs.

Now, the season’s first major tournament has been announced. It’s called the Spring Breakout Cup and it takes place on Friday, April 2, 2021. Players will be able to earn the Webster skin and matching Mecha-Feathers back bling.

How to get the Website skin for free in Fortnite

Players who want to unlock the Webster skin for free will need to rank high in the Spring Breakout Cup, a Duos tournament that will fill in for the usual Friday Night Bragging Rights on April 2, 2021.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to unlock the Webster skin for free:

Load up Fortnite on Friday, April 2, 2021. Make sure you’re at Level 30 or above and have 2FA enabled. Enter the Spring Breakout Cup tournament when it starts. You’ll now have three hours to complete up to 10 matches. Become one of the top teams in your region to unlock the Webster skin.

You can find out when the Spring Breakout Cup begins in your region by checking the Compete section on Fortnite’s main menu.

The tournament is split into different regions, meaning there will be different placement requirements depending on where you live. Here’s where you need to place in each region to unlock Webster:

Europe: 1st – 1,125th

1st – 1,125th North America (East): 1st – 575th

1st – 575th North America (West): 1st – 250th

1st – 250th Brazil: 1st – 250th

1st – 250th Asia: 1st – 125th

1st – 125th Oceania: 1st – 75th

1st – 75th Middle East: 1st – 100th

Players wanting to take part in the tournament will need to have their account level at 30 or above, and they must also complete Epic’s Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to enter.

The Webster skin will likely end up in the Item Shop at some point, but considering these skins and matching cosmetics can be quite costly, most players will probably want to win it for free in the tournament.

