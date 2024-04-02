TGI Fridays launch new ‘Tax Break’ cocktail to make Tax Day easier

TGI Fridays new cocktail the ‘Tax Break” will help fans unwind after some Tax Day number crunching.

To mark Tax Day in the US, TGI Fridays restaurants will be shaking up The Tax Break, a specialty margarita served with a hitchhiker of Hennessy V.S. to soften the blow of the big day that is a source of anxiety for many.

The Tax Break contains 1800 Silver Tequila, citrus, agave, strawberry, and passionfruit and is like a margarita gone pink.

TGI Fridays The limited edition cocktail will be available for dine-in customers from April 2 – April 30 and will cost $7.

“As a brand that’s known for its iconic bar, we’re experts at crafting the perfect drink to bring ‘That Fridays Feeling’ to any and every moment,” said Weldon Spangler, CEO of TGI Fridays. “We know that tax season can be a stressful time for many, so we’re flipping the script by giving our guests a fun reprieve to make their day a little less taxing.”

And if you want to enjoy several cocktails and a bite to eat with friends (or maybe your accountant) you can head to TGI Fridays Monday to Friday from 3pm-5pm and 9pm until close at participating locations to benefit from their $5 Happy Hour. This promo means that you’ll get a selection of their menu at a discounted price, including cocktails, beers, and the all-important loaded potato skins.