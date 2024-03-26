How to get free Dairy Queen Summer Blizzard flavors

Dairy Queen’s new Blizzard menu features three brand new flavors as well as three returning favorites, and you can even get one for free.

To celebrate the start of Summer 2024, Dairy Queen’s new Blizzard flavors have been revealed and will be available to purchase from April 1 at all DQ locations. The flavors on the new lineup are:

Peanut butter cookie dough party Blizzard Treat : This new flavor has chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter topping, and rainbow confetti crunch blended with DQ soft serve.

: This new flavor has chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter topping, and rainbow confetti crunch blended with DQ soft serve. Picnic peach cobbler Blizzard Treat : Real peaches and cobbler pieces blended with DQ soft serve.

: Real peaches and cobbler pieces blended with DQ soft serve. Utimate cookie Blizzard Treat : Oreo, Chips Ahoy! and Nutter Butter blended with DQ soft serve.

: Oreo, Chips Ahoy! and Nutter Butter blended with DQ soft serve. Frosted animal cookie Blizzard Treat : Frosted animal cookie pieces and pink confetti icing blended with DQ soft serve.

: Frosted animal cookie pieces and pink confetti icing blended with DQ soft serve. Brownie batter Blizzard Treat : Brownie batter and chocolatey brownie dough pieces blended with DQ soft serve.

: Brownie batter and chocolatey brownie dough pieces blended with DQ soft serve. Cotton candy Blizzard Treat: Cotton candy sprinkles blended with DQ soft serve.

Dairy Queen Dairy Queen’s new Blizzard flavors for summer

Whilst the animal cookie, brownie batter and cotton candy Blizzards are returning favorites; the peanut butter, peach cobbler and ultimate cookie flavors are brand new for you to try.

To celebrate the new launch, Dairy Queen app users will get a buy one get one free deal from April 1 to April 14.

If you purchase a Blizzard of any size through the app, you can get a Blizzard of the same or lesser value completely free of charge. Just don’t go too crazy on the new drinks and give yourself a brain freeze.