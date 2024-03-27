7/11 unveils new ‘hot dog’ flavored drink, but is it real?

7-Eleven have unveiled their strangest drink flavor yet and customers are convinced that it’s so gross, it can’t be real.

7-Eleven have teamed up with seltzer brand Miracle Seltzer, which is a company that is somewhere between a apparel brand and an art project, to make four new sparking seltzer drinks.

The first three flavors —Lemon Lime, Green Apple, and Sweet Orange—are what you would expect of this kind of drink, but the fourth flavor is hot dog water flavored. That’s right, it tastes like the water that those gas station hot dogs come in, complete with mustard and ketchup.

In a press release, 7-Eleven explained the vision behind the drink, “Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, because now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles.”

The convenience store chain announced that more details would be released on April 1 and fans don’t know what to think.

One person on Instagram commented, “Will be drinking it next to that macaroni n cheese scented candle.” and another said, “For a good second, I thought this was a parody… if 7-Eleven releases this, they might as well release mustard and ketchup energy drinks..”

However, the announcement of further details on April 1 have some fans thinking this might just be a big prank, with one saying, “April Fools’ joke, but it’s a little early.”

Only time will tell if you’ll be able to sample the true essence of those gas station rollers in liquid form.