Riot Games to reportedly pay 1,548 women in settled gender discrimination suit

Riot Games is reportedly set to pay 1,548 current and former women workers in a previously announced settlement over gender discrimination claims, according to Axios.

Riot Games agreed to pay out $100 million to settle the case in late 2021. The terms of the settlement reportedly call for payments of $2,500 to $5,000 to women employed by the developer. The payments could be up to $40,000 depending on how long the employee worked at Riot and their company status.

Axios has also reported that seven women chose to opt out of the settlement.

The class action lawsuit was filed in 2018 and was originally set to settle for $10 million before California employment agencies stepped in and argued for a higher payout to employees. The $100 million settlement was announced in 2021 and approved by in July 2022.

Riot Games will also have to be monitored over the next three years.

Initial reporting in late 2021 had the total number of women eligible for payment at over 2,000, according to The New York Times. In the settlement, Riot has also agreed to a diversity and inclusion program funding internally and a three-year analysis of gender equity in its employment practices by a third party.

Riot Games started releasing an annual diversity and inclusion report in 2020, and in 2021 said women made up 26% of its global workforce and 22% of its global leadership.

The settlement payouts will come five years after Kotaku published an expose on the company, alleging it was a toxic workplace for women, which was then followed by the lawsuit.