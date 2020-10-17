Legendary Twitch streamer Tyler1 signs with T1 - Dexerto

In a move that just was always meant to be, iconic Twitch streamer Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp has signed with esports organization T1 with announcement that seemingly came out of nowhere.

On October 17, T1 officially announced that Tyler 1 would be joining the org as a streamer and content creator with what might be one of the most hype signing videos we’ve ever seen.

The esports org is one of the biggest names in gaming, especially League of Legends, so it makes sense that they signed Tyler – who, besides having a similar name, is also a massive figure in the world of LoL.

This also means that fans can look forward to more of the streamer’s popular collaborations with Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok, since both are now under the same banner.

Looking fully reformed, we can’t wait to see what Tyler1 and the org manage to come up with together, especially as we get close to the grand finale of Worlds 2020, even though T1 isn’t in attendance this year.

The streaming star seemed pretty excited about the announcement himself, proudly proclaiming himself as the org’s new CEO after watching the video on stream with viewers.

“LoL Tyler1 is joining T1. Officially. By the way, by joining, I mean, Joe Marsh (T1 CEO) is a little b***h, actually a little b***h, so I’m actually running T1,” the streamer joked. “I got full control over everything, I manage the players, manage the staff, pay my own salary. He tried to step up to me, but Joe is really short.”

Esports orgs signing content creators and streamers is certainly nothing new, but Tyler1 is one of the biggest names on Twitch and has been for a while, so it’s easy to see why so many people are excited about the news.

After what could definitely be considered a rough year for North American LoL, not even considering the current global situation preventing live events from happening, one of the most famous League streamers in the game signing with one of the scene’s most well-known teams is certainly a needed breath of fresh air.