 Legendary Twitch streamer Tyler1 signs with T1 - Dexerto
Logo
Esports

Legendary Twitch streamer Tyler1 signs with T1

Published: 17/Oct/2020 21:36 Updated: 17/Oct/2020 22:27

by Bill Cooney
Tyler1 T1
T1

Share

tyler1

In a move that just was always meant to be, iconic Twitch streamer Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp has signed with esports organization T1 with announcement that seemingly came out of nowhere.

On October 17, T1 officially announced that Tyler 1 would be joining the org as a streamer and content creator with what might be one of the most hype signing videos we’ve ever seen.

Advertisement

The esports org is one of the biggest names in gaming, especially League of Legends, so it makes sense that they signed Tyler – who, besides having a similar name, is also a massive figure in the world of LoL.

This also means that fans can look forward to more of the streamer’s popular collaborations with Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok, since both are now under the same banner.

Advertisement

Looking fully reformed, we can’t wait to see what Tyler1 and the org manage to come up with together, especially as we get close to the grand finale of Worlds 2020, even though T1 isn’t in attendance this year.

The streaming star seemed pretty excited about the announcement himself, proudly proclaiming himself as the org’s new CEO after watching the video on stream with viewers.

“LoL Tyler1 is joining T1. Officially. By the way, by joining, I mean, Joe Marsh (T1 CEO) is a little b***h, actually a little b***h, so I’m actually running T1,” the streamer joked. “I got full control over everything, I manage the players, manage the staff, pay my own salary. He tried to step up to me, but Joe is really short.”

Advertisement

Esports orgs signing content creators and streamers is certainly nothing new, but Tyler1 is one of the biggest names on Twitch and has been for a while, so it’s easy to see why so many people are excited about the news.

After what could definitely be considered a rough year for North American LoL, not even considering the current global situation preventing live events from happening, one of the most famous League streamers in the game signing with one of the scene’s most well-known teams is certainly a needed breath of fresh air.

Entertainment

Bryce Hall hits back at critics of his “new rock hard abs”

Published: 17/Oct/2020 21:57

by Charlotte Colombo
bryce abs tiktok
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Share

Bryce Hall

As one of the most popular members of the Sway House, TikToker Bryce Hall is more than used to experiencing a bit of social media scrutiny every now and again.

Hall has recently been sharing his body journey over on Twitter, with him recently posting how much muscle he has gained in the last month. However, with fans mocking him for using ab sculpting treatments to achieve his physique, it looks like he has finally hit back.

Advertisement

When leading celebrity doctor Dr Jennifer Berman uploaded a TikTok revealing that he had been undertaking body contouring sessions with leading body sculpting clinic EmSculpt, many fans reacted negatively.

One TikTok user mocked Hall for “buying abs”, while another was critical of him not “put[ting] the work in” to get a better physique and instead relying on cosmetic treatments. Other users described the video as “embarrassing”, with one commenter quipping: “What abs?”

Advertisement
@drjenbermanCelebrating with @brycehall rocking his new six pack! One 30 min ##EmSculpt session got him rock-hard, sculpted abs! 💪🏻 ##WorkOut ##Abs ##BryceHall ##Fyp♬ 2 on Tinashe slowed and reverb – you are loved🥺💕

Unsurprisingly, with several fans tagging him in the replies of these hateful comments, Hall seemed unwilling to take this criticism lying down.

In his own comment on the TikTok, which amassed over 200 likes, he said: “Half the people in the comments talkin’ can’t even lift their own body weight in the gym… shut up, hit the gym, and stay mad [sic]”.

hall tiktok comment
TikTok: drjenberman
Hall was quick to hit back at fans criticising him, telling them to ‘shut up’ in a TikTok comment.

With Hall’s clapback later being picked up by Instagram page TikTokRoom, it didn’t take long for fans on Instagram to show their support for Hall. In one comment that got over 11,000 likes, one user accused fans of “body shaming” Hall.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in another comment that got over 10,000 likes, an Instagram user pointed out the irony of fans “talk[ing] bad about these “influencers” and cry[ing] when they clap back”.

Referring to some of his past controversies, another fan claimed that while Bryce was “educating himself and growing”, fans continued to “keep hating on him for literally anything”.

Hall isn’t the only TikTok star to be experiencing a lot of hate recently. When Charli D’Amelio posted a video opening up about her struggles and the stress of being in the spotlight for World Mental Health Day, fans instead focussed on her “D’Amelio privilege”, calling her out for flouting social distancing rules.

Advertisement