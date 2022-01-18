How League of Legends Casters Became Unexpected Rockstars

The LEC broadcast continues to push the boundaries of esports content- and heading that up are dynamic casting duo Daniel Drakos and Andy ‘Vedius’ Day.

They’ve done rap battles, full-on music videos, comedy skits, and all while casting one of the world’s most viewed League of Legends broadcasts. The pair spoke to Dexerto to break down the LEC’s multitude of music videos, including their most recent release ‘Wildfire’ featuring Against the Current’s Chrissy Constanza.

In the space of a few years, the LEC has become one of the most recognized brands in League of Legends, and that’s in no small part down to their continued willingness to push boundaries and embrace the ‘cheesiness’ of some of their content. The broadcast has developed its own unique voice since its rebrand in 2019 and is well on its way to becoming one of League’s most respected entertainment products.