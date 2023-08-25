Guild Esports brings Dhalsim’s hot yoga to life with 150°F Street Fighter 6 tournament

Guild Esports is bringing Dhalsim’s Yoga Flame to life by holding a Street Fighter 6 tournament in a 150°F room to determine the next member of its brand-new fighting game roster.

Guild Esports is entering the world of competitive fighting games with a bombastic roster of seasoned talent in Street Fighter 6.

Thus far, the players signed to Guild Esports’ fighting game initiative are UK Cammy main Reneil ‘JoKeR JoKeZ’ Landell, Belgian Ken player Houmaid ‘Takamura’ Rabie, and Spanish Chun-Li main Alfonso ‘Vegapatch’ Martínez.

Now, Guild Esports is looking to round out its roster with a fourth player — and to do that, they’re turning up the heat (literally) with an exclusive invitational tournament appropriately dubbed ‘The Sweat Room.’

Street Fighter 6 players duke it out in 150°F tournament

A total of 8 players will get sweaty both in the game and in real life in this upcoming tournament, ‘The Sweat Room,’ where these competitors will show off their skills in a room that will reach a heat of 150° Fahrenheit (65° Celsius).

These eight players have been carefully handpicked by Guild Esports’ performance squad, and will duke it out for the chance at earning the final slot on Guild Esports’ SF6 team.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 31, an will be broadcast on Guild Esports’ official YouTube channel. The Sweat Room will be casted by beloved fighting game commentators Tyrant, Damascus, and F-Word, and is held in partnership with Sky Broadband.

Thus far, there’s no word on which players have been chosen to take part in this sweaty slobber-knocker — but we’ll make sure to update this hub as soon as we find out.

However, the winner will have some pretty big shoes to fill. Vegapatch and Takamura already boast an extensive portfolio of high tournament placements for Street Fighter V, with Vegapatch notably placing 7-8th at Capcom Cup IX and earning several first-place wins in World Warrior tournaments throughout the 2022 CPT.

Similarly, Takamura also made waves in SFV, using Akuma to gain a variety of high placements throughout 2021-2023. Although JoKeR JoKeZ has been competing in SFV for some years, he truly began to shine in 2022, and took home third place at this year’s Brussels Challenge.

