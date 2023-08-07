EVO founders awarded key to the City of Las Vegas as EVO Day is born

The founders of EVO, the Cannon Brothers, were awarded with the key to the City of Las Vegas. That’s not all; EVO Day is now an official holiday as recognized by the Governor of Nevada.

EVO 2023 is the biggest the famous fighting game tournament has ever been. This year’s event saw lines running out the door, and broke records with the most registered players ever, garnering a jaw-dropping total of 9,182 unique competitors.

Out of every single event in the competitive season, EVO is the place to be. Every summer, fighting game players from around the world gather together in Las Vegas, Nevada, to celebrate their love for fighting games and gather together in the spirit of competition and community.

This year, EVO’s founders – Nick and Tom Cannon – appeared on stage to accept some major accolades from Nevada’s governor and even saw EVO get its own official holiday: EVO Day.

EVO given its own official holiday in Nevada

On Finals Day, August 6, Tom and Nick Cannon were awarded the key to the City of Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to the key’s presenter, “Evo is the most important sport we have” in Las Vegas.

That’s not all; a proclamation was even read out on stage from the Governor of Nevada, which officially named August 6 as EVO Day in Nevada.

After “exceeding 20,000 participants for this year, EVO 2023 has set the record for largest EVO, and EVO 2023 will be possibly the world record for most participants for a single esport competition,” the decree read.

The Cannon brothers made sure to thank EVO attendees for their love and support; but that wasn’t the end of the excitement.

EVO gets a third event in all-new location

Other big EVO announcements were made. EVO Japan is coming to Tokyo in April, and next year’s EVO will happen in Las Vegas from July 26-28, a big shift from its usual August run.

That’s not all; yet another EVO event will make its debut in a totally different location, which we have yet to hear any more details about at the time of writing.

It’s been a huge year for fighting games, and there’s still many more months to go. Happy EVO, fighting game fans!