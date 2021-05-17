David Beckham explains why he’s so passionate about Guild Esports academy - Dexerto

Guild Esports have officially launched their academy system, and investor and football legend David Beckham has explained why it’s so important to him.

Guild ran into some critics when they first launched, with many accusing them of simply using Beckham’s name and investment to market something without any achievements themselves.

Since then, they’ve proven their doubters wrong, seeing success in various esports including Rocket League and Fortnite.

Now, they’ve launched their academy, promising to “inspire the next generation of professionals” in esports and help them “reach and exceed” their potential.

Talking about how he got involved in esports and how his kids’ gaming experiences pushed him into this world, Becks obviously got onto the topic of the new academy in a Guild YouTube video.

“I was very lucky to have been part of a very successful academy system when I was growing up,” Beckham said, referencing his infamous Class of ‘92 Manchester United academy team. “Academy systems are so important. You gain so many life skills from it.

“It’s not just about making it professional, it’s not just about making it to the top of your game. Of course, that’s what you want, but it’s not just about that, and that’s what I learned from a very young age.”

Beckham went on to say how important it is to have a community like this, to support both your physical and mental wellbeing as well as educate both aspiring pros and their parents on the path they’re embarking on.

“What we’ve tried to do is be ground-breaking,” he added. “And we have been. The fact that we’re doing things in the way that we’re doing it, and we’re giving the opportunity to kids to actually have opportunities. That’s the biggest thing. We’re the first esports team to provide a safe space in the digital world.”

It’ll be interesting to see what the future of the Guild Academy looks like, and see if other esports organizations decide to follow down the line. Regardless, Becks clearly believes in the project, and he seems delighted that it’s going ahead.