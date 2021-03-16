CDL & OWL team faces layoffs as Activision Blizzard looks to overhaul esports - Dexerto

Activision Blizzard’s esports divison is reportedly laying off 50 employees as they look to restructure the department, just weeks before the Overwatch League 2021 season gets going.

On March 16, according to a report from The Esports Observer (TEO), Activision Blizzard Esports announced a restructuring that ultimately means 50 of their employees will be getting laid off.

Activision Blizzard Esports operates both the Call of Duty League, who’s 2021 season has already started, and the Overwatch League, who will begin play on April 16.

Tony Petitti, president of sports and entertainment at Activision Blizzard, told TEO in an interview on March 16 that it could be possible online-only play makes up the majority, but not all, of the OWL and CDL schedules going forward. Which isn’t the greatest news for OWL Homestands.

“We learned a lot last year in terms of how the leagues can be structured for online play, and we’ll look to carry forward the best practices from that,” Petitti told TEO. “In terms of timing, it’s a reaction to the realities of how the leagues are playing and what resources we need to allocate to best serve the league, owners, teams and fans.”

