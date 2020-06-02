Shroud shows how Vepr Hunter is crazy overpowered in Escape from Tarkov

The Vepr Hunter is one of the more infamous weapons in Escape from Tarkov, and none other than the legendary Michael 'shroud' Grzesiek gave us a great example of why the carbine is so rightly feared.

The Hunter, or VPO-101 carbine if you want to get technical, is created on the same Kalashnikov (AKM) platform as many of Tarkov’s Eastern weapons.

This means it also fires the same beefy 7.62x51 round, which, combined with the gun’s effective distance of 400 meters, can make it absolutely deadly in a firefight.

Shroud has played his fair share of Tarkov and opted to bring his own variant of the carbine in with him to a round on Shoreline, a choice that paid off almost immediately.

Shortly after arriving, the streamer ran into a group of rival players and immediately dispatched one with a single shot from his Vepr, causing the rest to fly into a blind panic before they too were cut down.

"I'd just like to say, that gun is stupid," shroud laughed after he picked apart the four enemy players. "The Vepr Hunter is dumb as hell. I just sat there one tapping away."

The Hunter, on top of being an incredibly powerful weapon in the right hands, is usually very cheap to purchase from the flea market as well, since it's a common drop from Scavs across Tarkov, making it a very solid starter gun.

"I'm disappointed that I used that gun on them, just dirty. I feel like a dirty, dirty man," the Mixer star admitted, knowing full well how overpowered the gun is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzXSOnB8Nfc

If you're new or looking to get into Tarkov, shroud is a great streamer to watch and get a general understanding of what works, and which weapons you might want to avoid, even if almost every gun turn to gold in his hands.

For those trying to score a Vepr for free off of Scavs be warned, thanks to the recent character-wipe update, Tarkov's NPCs might be a bit harder to take out and loot than before.