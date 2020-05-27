Escape From Tarkov May 28 update patch notes: Scav & flea market changes

The latest Escape From Tarkov patch will be going live on May 28, and we have the full patch notes for players, thanks to developer Battlestate Games.

Battlestate informed fans that Tarkov servers would be going down for three to five hours on May 28, starting at 11:00 AM Moscow Time, or 4 AM EST.

Along with the update, there will be a global wipe of characters. The wipe will not affect the saved weapon presets and examined items in the handbook.

There's a lot of changes being made in the latest patch, but those affecting the flea market and the game's AI are some of the most substantial out of all of them.

In Tarkov, the flea market is a one-stop-shop for all player and AI offered exchange deals (think the World of Warcraft Auction House, but with way more bells and whistles).

A captcha system has now been added that could pop up if there are "suspicious" actions at the flea market and in the trade.

If you enter the captcha incorrectly three times when it appears, your account will be blocked from accessing the flea market for five minutes, after which you'll need to enter the captcha again to buy the item.

Each subsequent "three strikes" with an incorrect entry will increase the time of the block. The good news is that you won't be permanently banned from access to trading by failing the captcha, but if you want to get back in, you'll have to enter it correctly.

There have also been changes made to what items can be sold, as well; you can't sell items that were not found in raid on the flea market, but this rule doesn't apply to weapons.

Beyond the flea market updates, AI changes have improved the behavior of ordinary Scavs, allowing them to cooperate together in groups instead of acting as lone wolves.

Everyone's favorite Scav boss, Gluhar, has also been beefed up, with Battlestate fixing bugs where he and his guards wouldn't react to the death or shooting of one of their comrades and allowing players to take them out easily.

The sheer amount of changes and updates in the May 28 patch definitely make the full notes worth taking a look at, because everyone who plays will be affected. The full Tarkov 0.12.6.7456 patch notes are listed below:

Added:

“Captcha” was added to the flea market.

If there are suspicious actions at the flea market and in the trade, a captcha may appear.

If you enter the captcha incorrectly three times, the account will be blocked from accessing the flea market for 5 minutes, after which you will need to enter the captcha again to buy the item.

Each subsequent three times incorrect entry will increase the time of the ban.

Access to trading will not be banned, but it will require entering a captcha.

All stashes, for all editions, increased by 2 rows (+20 cells)

Improved the display of objects via thermal imaging devices. Through thermal imagers, now, as in real life, it is impossible to spot through the glass.

Ability to lean while prone

Added the first iteration of Steam Audio, aimed at improving the positioning of sound in game, it can be turned on with the option “Steam Audio: Binaural audio” in the game settings. This option is disabled by default.

Now you can't sell items that were not found in raid on the flea market . This rule will not apply to weapons.

When combining stacks of items found in raid with items not found in raid, all items will receive not found in raid status.

Items that are placed in a secured container get the status " found in raid” only when you exfil the location with the status “Survived” (“Ran through” is not counted).

When you exit with the status "run through” or death, all items in your inventory that you brought out lose the "found in the raid” status

If you enter a raid with items that have the "found in raid” status, the items lose this status.

When buying an offer from the flea market, the item also loses the "found in raid” status

The quest reward obtained by completing a quest, crafted in the hideout, the Drops, and items obtained through the scav box will have “found in raid” status

All the Fence's goods will not have "found in raid” status

A large number of UI layout edits and UI bug fixes

The resource of items (fuel, medicine, etc.) is now displayed in the flea market interface

Now the currency icons at the flea market are colored differently

5 new parts for the AR-15/M4, not available from merchants (you will have to search for them on locations and in the inventory of bots)

New character tops and bottoms BEAR - top " Tigr” BEAR - pants from " Zaslon” equipment kit USEC - Urban Responder USEC - Deep Recon pants Scavs - Motocross Jacket

New gear

Optimizations:

Various CPU optimizations

Sound optimizations

Optimization of casing, muzzleflashes

Optimizing the creation of decals

AI improvements:

Improved behavior of ordinary scavs, now they can cooperate

Fixed a bug that when a player falls into the bot's legs, the bot can’t hit him

Fixed a bug where the Gluhar and his guards did not react to the enemy

Fixed a bug where the Gluhar did not react to shots and the death of his guards

Fixed a bug where the Shturman's guards did not take their positions

The Sturman's guards will no longer rush between points while in peaceful behavior

Bots no longer attack a player scav who has killed another player scav (the aggressor)

Increased variety of bot patrol routes on locations

Fixed:

A bug where the border of the interface elements were twitching

The mastering counter is now updated during the raid

One of the bugs where player did not hear the fall of the grenade

Ripples in the FLIR thermal imager

Bug that would cause inability to open the inspector of items on quest items

One of the bugs of incorrect calculation of the amount of money when purchasing an item

Bug when a grenade would not fly through the window if you throw it too close to the window

A bug where the character could pass through obstacles if player would switch to melee weapons while checking the weapon's fire mode

Bug when the image in the inactive optics was frozen if several sights were installed

Bug of inability to complete the quest if the player lost the connection to the server at the time of selecting the quest item

Bug when the sight image was frozen after reconnect

Visor audibility sounds, prone movement, third-person character shortness of breath

Fixed at the flea market:

Layering of the offer description in fleamarket UI

Bug of deducting twice the number of items from the merchant, when buying two items

Bug of overlapping the drop-down list of filters with elements of the offer list interface

Improved display of the purchase limit

Displaying the maximum number of items when purchasing a single offer with multiple items

Bug of inability to buy several items for barter

Fixed in presets

Bug for selecting blocked offers, if you put a checkbox when purchasing items for a preset “Select all”

Flea market interface block, when purchasing preset items, as a result of an error

Various other fixes

Bug when a character could move to a prone position while jumping

Blocking the examining of items if the player has started examining an item in the handbook

Movement bug, when a character could increase their speed as a result of running and jumping

A bug where the reconnect while indoors led to the fact that all sounds were not switched as indoor sounds

Bug when there was no animation for a melee attack while prone

Bug when a broken visor was visible against the background of the preset or modification screens in the Hideout

Spamming AI error on the server, related to searching the bot's path

Spamming error on the client “Graphics.CopyTexture called with null destination texture” when opening inventory

Lack of sound when switching magnification on some scopes

Error when the storage time of items in the email displayed a negative value when opening the window or receiving the mail

Bug that didn't display the list of friends for invite to the group dialog

Bug that caused deleted messages to appear in the dialog after sending new messages

Fixed incorrect position of the “Old school" bottom clothing icon

Various other bug fixes

A large number of fixes on locations (culling fixes, physical colliders, visual bugs, etc.)

Various localization edits

Various fixes in the animation system

Various network fixes

A large number of various technical fixes aimed at increasing the stability of the game

Changed: