Escape from Tarkov adds PPSh and Colt 1911 to celebrate end of WW2

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War 2, Battlestate games are giving players the chance to use two of the most iconic weapons from the conflict.

Battlestate Games surprised players on May 8 by announcing that the legendary PPSh-41 submachine gun and Colt M1911 pistol would be available starting May 9 to commemorate Victory Day in Russia.

On the Eastern Front, the PPSh played a crucial role in helping the Red Army push the Nazis back into Berlin. On the other side of Europe, millions of American G.I.'s trusted their Colt 1911's with their lives, and Tarkov players can now get their hands on both.

First we'll start off with the good old 1911 which served as the standard-issue sidearm for the United States Army from 1911 to 1986.

The Colt takes a .45 AMP round, which means it shares the same ammunition as the Heckler and Koch USP and the recently introduced Kriss Vector Gen 2.

To get the Colt M1911, players will have to purchase it from Peacekeeper, the UN-employed weapons dealer specializing in Western and NATO hardware.

Next up is the PPSh, which was developed by the USSR in 1941. By war's end, the Soviet Union had produced over six million of the guns in their fight against the Nazis.

Chambering a 7.62x25mm Tokarev pistol round, the PPSh is capable of spraying out substantial damage at close range, but is only accurate to about 150 meters.

Historical variants came with either a 35-round box magazine or 71-round drum magazine, and since the game likes to be as realistic as possible, we can probably expect to see both available when the weapon arrives. Players can purchase the PPSh from Prapor, Tarkov's resident Eastern Bloc weapons vendor.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, two new weapons in the game - the Shpagin PPSH-41 submachine gun and the Colt M1911 pistol - became available on the second level of Prapor and Peacekeeper respectively#9May #9Мая #EscapefromTarkov pic.twitter.com/d9dyOUsSwb — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) May 8, 2020

So, whether you prefer the utilitarian Colt, the classic wood-grain of the PPSh, or just want to pick up both, be sure to log into Tarkov on May 9 and celebrate Victory Day in style.