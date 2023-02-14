YouTuber Thick44 of NeebsGaming dies after battle with cancer

Tony ‘Thick44’ Schnur has sadly passed away following a two-year battle with Glioblastoma at the age of 47.

Thick44 was best known for his prowess in shooter games such as Battlefield, as well as horror survival games like 7 Days to Die.

The creator first revealed his cancer diagnosis in June 2022, informing fans that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor that would need surgical removal. That surgery appeared to be successful, but Schnur shared that his cancer had returned in late 2022, requiring a second surgery and radiation therapy.

Fans believed that Schnur was recovering well following said surgery, with him participating in several of NeebsGaming’s recent videos. However, a recent tweet from NeebsGaming has confirmed that Thick44 has passed away at age 47.

Community reacts to NeebsGaming’s passing

On their Instagram page, NeebsGaming confirmed Schnur’s passing with a heartfelt goodbye.

“It is with heavy hearts we must inform you that our dearest friend Tony “Thick44″ Schnur has left us after fighting valiantly for as long as his body would allow. He passed peacefully with his family by his side.”

The post thanked the community for their support during his battle with cancer, expressing their condolences to Schnur’s family, and informing fans that any donations to the GoFundme that was set up to help pay for his treatments would be redirected into a trust for his daughters.

The post ended with the signoff “Long live the Wyvern King,” a reference to Schnur.

There has been an outpouring of love and support across social media, with fans replying to the Instagram post and on the NeebsGaming subreddit with their fondest memories of Thick44. Some have shared artwork and videos commemorating him.

Many have said goodbye to Schnur with that same signoff as the Instagram post, with one on Reddit saying “All Hail the Wyvern King. May he rest peacefully in all our hearts.”