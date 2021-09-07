Tripwire Interactive CEO steps down after backlash over controversial tweet

Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson has stepped down from the company following backlash over a controversial tweet he sent in support of new abortion laws in Texas.

A boycott against Tripwire Interactive led by Twitch streamer Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell after their CEO, John Gibson, tweeted in support of the controversial new abortion laws in Texas seems to have paid off.

The company released an official statement and announced that Gibson has “stepped down” from the company effective immediately, and the current vice president, Alan Wilson, will take his place.

They also apologized for his actions and assured fans that his views are his own and do not reflect the company’s views.

Advertisement

“The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company,” said a representative. “His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners, and much of our broader community.”

“Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.

Effectively immediate, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO.”

A statement regarding recent events. Tripwire Official Site: https://t.co/Vgyx0jMLBb pic.twitter.com/rmKp105EIg — Tripwire Interactive (@TripwireInt) September 7, 2021

It seemed like it was only a matter of time before Tripwire Interactive made the move once the boycott started, and people applauded them for it.

Advertisement

Read More: OWL sponsor disappears amid Activision Blizzard lawsuit

The extent of his connection with the company remains unknown. However, it’s reasonable to assume they’ll keep him out of the public eye for quite some time.