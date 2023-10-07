TikToker baffles internet after revealing bottom of Red Bull cans are color-coded

A TikToker has stumped her viewers after revealing Red Bull uses little dots on the bottom of cans to allegedly color-code their drinks.

Energy drinks are a handy solution for anyone after a quick boost. But with the market saturated with countless brands and flavors, it can be difficult to decide which beverage to choose.

Luckily — for Red Bull lovers at least — things might have just gotten a little bit easier. Miles Rubery, who goes by ‘milesruberybfdd’ on TikTok, posted an ambiguous video hinting at a color-coding system the company used to differentiate its drinks.

Checking under cans, Miles revealed a small dot drawn on the bottom of each and according to her, blue equals the best taste.

“Yes I’m one of them girls who will look underneath all the Red Bulls at the shop until I find my little blue dot underneath it if you don’t get it get to know [sic],” the TikToker wrote.

The caption of the video didn’t offer much more insight, reading “Only my Red Bull lovers will understand.”

For anyone confused, Miles’ comment section came to the rescue with a handy explanation; “Different production lines have different color dots so they can distinguish which line it is made on. If there’s a problem they can trace it back.”

While this doesn’t explain why certain buyers swear by a specific color, one commenter said, “Apparently the dots make them taste different.” According to them, yellow dots offer a sour drink while red-marked cans are sweeter.

As for blue, Miles said in the comments “I personally think they just taste better with the dark blue dot and taste stronger. A lot of people I know have said the same.”

Sadly, it doesn’t look like superpowers come included with the blue dot as one Twitter user suggested. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.