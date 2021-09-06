MoistCr1TiKaL shows off his vocal talents with ‘The Gentle Men’ album release

Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White, also known as ‘penguinz0’ on YouTube, has shown off his multiple talents with various styles of streaming and video uploads. Now, he’s decided to showcase his vocal skills by releasing a rock and roll album.

Joining the ranks of Corpse Husband and Bella Poarch, MoistCr1TiKaL has officially released his debut rock and roll music album alongside New Zealand based musician Troy McKubre.

The band is going by the name ‘The Gentle Men,’ and according to their Bandcamp page, the duo has never met in person, meaning that their debut album has been recorded and released entirely remotely.

While the duo has released two singles in the past, their debut album was released on September 5 and is titled ‘The Evolution of Tears.’

Your Boyfriend Doesn’t Scare Me

Along with The Gentle Men releasing their debut album on September 5, the duo also has released a music video for their first post-release single ‘Your Boyfriend Doesn’t Scare Me,’ featuring fellow YouTuber and musician Kmac2021.

Set in a mock high school, the video is based around a stereotypical ‘jock gets girl, nerd wants girl’ storyline with a bit of an evil twist to the nerdy character.

The actions of the jock character, which happens to be played by Charlie himself, lead the nerd to pure anger. The jock ended up getting punched in the face, which allowed the nerd to take his crush and come out victorious.

Some may find The Gentle Men’s lyrics to be a bit unsavory, with lyrics like: “I love the girl but I hate your man, I’ll break his neck, break his d*** and then take your hand.”

While floating between ‘light and funny’ and ‘serious rock and roll,’ The Gentle Men has provided a very different style of music for your listening pleasure.

Available on most streaming platforms as well as Bandcamp, fans are already interested to see what they can think of next.