Man uses ChatGPT to “never get a parking ticket again”

After spotting an absurd road sign, one man came up with a genius ChatGPT idea to never get a parking ticket again.

ChatGPT drove the internet crazy when it first launched in 2022 as netizens all around the world used it to create viral moments. For instance, one user convinced the software to tell them how to make napalm, racking up nearly 1 billion monthly users in early 2023.

ChatGPT hasn’t quite been the center of the internet’s attention since becoming what Stanford thinks is ‘dumber,’ on top of more and more restrictions and safeguards being placed on the software.

Despite these developments, one man still found a use for the AI software as ChatGPT came to his rescue to stop him from getting a parking ticket after he spotted parking instructions that were nearly impossible to interpret.

How did one man use AI to dodge a parking ticket?

Twitter users went crazy after Peter Yang posted his impromptu ChatGPT idea to Twitter.

The photo shows five different parking signs, all attached to one lamp post, enough to confuse most drivers looking for a place to stop – including Peter Yang.

But instead of risking getting a ticket, Yang took advantage of evolving AI technology. Instead of deciphering the sign, he took a photo and set it to ChatGPT, asking, “It’s Wednesday at 4 PM. Can I park in this spot right now? Tell me in one line.”

To Yang and Twitter’s surprise, the AI did just that: “Yes, you can park for up to one hour starting at 4 pm.”

Users were pleasantly shocked at ChatGPT’s newfound use, applauding Yang’s initiative, which could save them from never getting a parking ticket again: “Omg is this reliable? I’ve been wanting a tool like this forever,” one user commented.

Fans of technology and artificial intelligence hope that Meta Ai will surpass ChatGPT’s shortcomings, allowing for more use cases for AI to help people bypass daily inconveniences.