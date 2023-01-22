Love Island fans torn over Ben Simmons forcing Maya Jama to return 800K engagement ring

After hearing that basketballer Ben Simmons has asked former fiance and current Love Island presenter Maya Jama to give back her engagement ring, social media users have begun debating whether or not she should have to give the piece of jewelry back.

Back in September 2022, basketball star Ben Simmons and television presenter Maya Jama had split up just eight months after Simmons proposed to her. It was reported that the reason for their split was due to the two struggling to make time for each other and manage their respective work responsibilities and schedules.

Simmons proposed to the now Love Island presenter back in 2021. However, over two years since then and the basketball star is now wanting Jama to give him back the engagement ring. One that’s allegedly worth $800K.

Metro news claimed that Maya was “shocked” to receive a letter from Simmons, requesting that she give him back the ring.

‘Given Ben has never, until now, asked for the ring back, you can appreciate the letter came somewhat as a surprise to Maya,’ a source told The Sun. The source went on to add that, “Ben was really shocked when she left and didn’t give him the ring back…he was madly in love with her and thought it was forever so was really p***ed she didn’t give it back. It cost around $1 million and they were engaged less than a year.”

The Daily Mail reported that the broadcaster received the letter on Friday afternoon, with sources for the outlet sharing that “Maya received a request from Ben’s representatives on Friday afternoon, asking her to return the engagement ring that he gave her as a gift last year…This was the first time that she has been asked by Ben to return it and, for the avoidance of any doubt, she has never refused to return it.”

The same source then revealed that, “Maya is making arrangements to return the ring to Ben and wishes him all the best.”

Fans of the two celebrities – as well as general Love Island fans – have begun sharing their thoughts and opinions online. The discourse surrounding whether or not Jama should have to give back the engagement ring sparking a major debate on social media.

In one Twitter comment, YouTuber J.D. Cartere wrote, “If the gift is a teddy bear, okay this would be petty. But a £800,000 engagement ring? And we ain’t getting married? Give it back! Why would you even wanna keep that expensive symbol of our broken love?”

On the flip side, some believe that the Love Island presenter should be able to keep the ring. Another Twitter user wrote, “A gift is a gift, once you give it, that’s it….grow up!”

At the time of writing, Jama is yet to give the ring back to Simmons. However, when and if she does, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

For all the latest Love Island news, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.