KSI launches own boxing promotion for “celebrity crossover” events

British YouTube sensation Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji has officially launched his own boxing promotion to “stage the world’s biggest and best celebrity/crossover boxing events.”

KSI is one of the biggest names on YouTube and, as well as being a successful recording artist, really catapulted the influencer boxing space to become what it is today.

With his bouts against Logan Paul came huge mainstream appeal. Since then, Logan has gone on to fight Floyd Mayweather, while his brother Jake knocked out former UFC star Ben Askren and is due to take on current UFC legend Tyron Woodley.

As the brains behind much of the operations, KSI clearly fell in love with the sport of boxing and, as rumors circulate over him fighting any number of online personalities, he’s decided to go one step further to launch his own promotional company.

🥊 ANNOUNCED: KSI has partnered with Wasserman Boxing and will be working with Kalle and Nisse Sauerland (plus his management Proper Loud) to launch his own boxing promotional company. Aim is "to stage the world's biggest and best celebrity/crossover boxing events." — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 21, 2021

The name of the promotion has not yet been announced, but he is working alongside his record label Proper Loud, Wasserman Boxing, and the Sauerland brothers to make it all come to fruition.

“A lot of people ask me what my next move in boxing is,” said KSI in the reveal video. “And whenever I make a move, ladies and gentlemen, it’s always big.

“I have partnered with the Sauerland brothers, Wasserman Boxing and Proper Loud to create my own boxing promotion.”

Nisse Sauerland, Director of Boxing at Wasserman, said: “We’re delighted to partner with KSI and Proper Loud on this exciting new venture. We will bring decades of experience and expertise to deliver a new generation of fight fans with the highest production values and greatest match-ups in the world of celebrity and crossover boxing.”

The appeal of celebrity crossover boxing events is evident, as we’ve seen with the Paul brothers taking on and beefing with some huge names in combat sports.

It’s been heavily rumored that KSI could take on any of Jake Paul, Austin McBroom or Bryce Hall in his next bout, though this will surely be much bigger for the space than another fight.

While we await more details on the new promotion, including its name, the biggest question is who will be headlining the promotion’s first card?