Dr Disrespect wins bet with TimTheTatman after 70-yard throw at 49ers camp

Dr Disrespect has finally posted a behind-the-scenes vlog about his day at the San Francisco 49ers training camp and it looks like TimTheTatman owes him $1,000.

The Doc arrived at the NFL team’s facility on August 9 and the story quickly spread right across social media, with some footage being captured showing his impressive throws.

Previously, he had claimed that he could throw a football “70 yards minimum” and if there was ever a time to put his money where his mouth is, it was now.

The Two-Time finally posted a video documenting his experience with the 49ers on August 16. During the upload, fellow streamer ‘Timmy’ could be heard in the background saying he would give Dr Disrespect $1,000 if he pulled off the throw.

Dr Disrespect reveals his insane 70-yard throw in 49ers vlog

Of course, he accepted the challenge.

He opened with: “There’s a lot of doubt that the Two-Time can’t throw it 70 yards. Well today, that’s exactly what we’re going to do. I’ve been thinking about the throw a lot lately.”

After having some trouble finding the field, wheeling a whiteboard around the offices as if he was an ordinary worker, he finally found the grass.

He explained the mission to former left tackle Joe Staley, and then picked George Kittle to catch for him. Moments later, the 60 yard mark was reached.

(TimTheTatman’s bet is timestamped at 4:30 in the video below)

It didn’t take long before Dr Disrespect proved he had a cannon of a right arm, launching the football way past 70 yards.

Kittle couldn’t believe it, shouting: “You got it baby!”

Doc rounded off the video with a celebratory speech. He said: “The mark that we hit? 70 yards. We did it. We came. We delivered. We dominated. And boy oh boy, the start of the season, there’s nothing like it. Shoutout to the unit within the San Francisco organization for allowing the Two-Time to compete at the highest of high levels.”

So, without any warmup, without training with these NFL stars for consecutive weeks to build up his game, the YouTube streamer crushed the challenge he set himself.