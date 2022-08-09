Dr Disrespect suits up for 49ers training camp and nobody knows why

San Francisco 49ers have welcomed a very different type of player to their training camp – YouTube streaming star, Dr Disrespect.

The self-professed best video gamer on the planet shocked fans after appearing in a video, uploaded by the NFL team, on August 9.

He can be seen arriving in full costume – just like he has at several sporting events and wrestling shows in the past – before pulling on the famous red jersey.

Dr Disrespect appears at San Francisco 49ers camp

The post has since been retweeted by the YouTube streaming icon, with thousands of fans interacting with the content.

“The Two Time has reported to the 49ers Camp,” they said.

So far, nobody can make heads or tails of what is going on.

Doc was also pictured by The Athletic reporter David Lombardi in full uniform, who said: “Never a dull day at the 49ers facility. Dr Disrespect in the house.”

Dr Disrespect and the 49ers are bound to release more details about his appearance in due course.

This isn’t the first time the Two-Time has worked with his team this year, as back in April he announced their selection during the NFL draft on-stage, as they picked running back Tyrion Davis-Price.

Until we hear more about this latest crossover, members of the Champions Club – who would usually be tuning into his stream on YouTube – will be glued to their seats waiting for developments.