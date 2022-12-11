DannyAarons goes viral with hilarious reaction to Harry Kane’s missed penalty

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

British YouTuber and Twitch streamer DannyAarons has gone viral as a result of his hilarious reaction to Harry Kane’s missed penalty at the Qatar World Cup.

DannyAarons is one of those personalities that seem to live and breathe football. His Instagram is full of pictures from various stadiums and his YouTube following has skyrocketed as viewers flock to his FIFA content.

Being an Englishman, he naturally wanted his national team to progress during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He even went to the trouble of setting up a watch-along where fans from around the world could see his reaction to all of England’s games live.

But the stream did not have a happy ending, as DannyAarons spent the last 30 minutes of the 4-hour watch along utterly devastated after Harry Kane missed his penalty and England were subsequently eliminated in the Quarter Finals by France.

DannyAarons’ hilarious Twitch reaction goes viral

As Kane limbered up to take the penalty, Tottenham fan Danny was talking up a storm about how there is no way that Kane could miss. “Lads he’s done it once before, he will do it again. Harry Kane penalty is inevitable,” he said.

But right as Kane’s shot skid over the top of the crossbar, missing the penalty shot that could have tied the England vs France game, Danny fell completely quiet, sinking into his chair.

The reaction is hilarious, and saddening at the same time. “I know I should be making content, but I actually feel ill,” said Danny right after his reaction to the penalty. He would go on to spend the rest of the stream much quieter and reserved, compared to his usual boastful and cheery persona.

The clip has amassed over 100,000 views on Twitch at the time of writing. It goes a long way to show why football fans love and hate the beautiful game.