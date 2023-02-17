How to watch Twitch Rivals Elden Ring Anniversary PvEvP event: Stream, schedule & participants

Twitch Rivals announced its upcoming Elden Ring Anniversary PvEvP event that pits some big streamers against one another. Here’s everything fans need to know about the livestream.

It’s hard to believe that FromSoftware’s smash hit title Elden Ring is almost one year old as of February 25, 2023. The game was a critical and commercial success and made huge waves in the streaming community on Twitch.

To celebrate its upcoming anniversary, Twitch Rivals has announced its next event will be centered around a PvEvP tournament featuring some big names in the streaming space like xQc, Team Liquid’s Maximum, and GrandPooBear.

To keep track of this anniversary stream, here’s a full breakdown of everything this Twitch Rivals tournament has to offer.

Twitch Rivals Elden Ring PvEvP event: Stream

Twitch Rivals Elden Ring PvEvP event will be kicking off on February 21, 2023 at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET/12 am GMT and will last until February 23, 2023.

Viewers can catch the event live via Twitch Rivals’ official channel when the event begins. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

Moreover, the participating streamers will also be streaming the event on their respective channels, so viewers with a favorite streamer can watch the event from their perspective, as well.

Event format & info

According to the event info, there will be 48 participants total split into 16 Trios. Teams will consist of one veteran player, called a Mentor, with two other content creators called Protegees.

The tournament will take place over three days, with each day divided into a PvE Phase and a PvP Phase. During the PvE Achievement Hunt Phase, teams will have a predetermined amount of time to earn various different achievements and finalize their PvP build.

The PvP Phase will take place in the Colosseum with a different PvP showcase. Following the PvE Phase, contestants will have 10 minutes to unlock their respective Colosseum. In the case that teams fail to unlock their Colosseum, they will receive a DNF. Each day will feature a Single Elimination Bracket.

Day One of the PvP phase will be a 1v1 Best-of-3 format with Mentors only. Day Two will also consist of a 2v2 Best-of-3 format with Protegees only. Finally, Day Three will feature the main 3v3 event. Additionally, each day will raise the level cap for participants with Day One having a level 50 cap, then a level 100 cap, and finally a level 125 cap.

Participants who earn first place will receive a Pot Friend Trophy, and 2nd place will earn a Vyke Figurine. 3rd place will receive a Mini-Fig Set with a Raging wolf Mini-Fig and a Malenia Mini-Fig. Finally, 4th place winners will get an Elden Ring Vinyl.

Twitch Rivals Elden Ring PvEvP event: Participants

At the time of writing, 11 participants have been confirmed for the event. These streamers include xQc, Maximum, Zentreya, Mendo, DotoDoya, GrandPooBear, LobosJr, Oroboro, Techniq, Larxa, and baycon_.

We will update this article as more streamers are confirmed for the event.

Twitch Rivals Elden Ring PvEvP event: Schedule and results

