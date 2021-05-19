What does Dev1ce really bring to NIP? - Dexerto

Ninjas in Pyjamas have added multi-CSGO Major winner Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz to their team. While his Flashpoint debut was tattered in controversy, we still got to see the inkling of how NiP plan to use the Danish superstar.

The current CSGO meta will punish teams if they’re AWPer isn’t connecting shots, In his debut, we saw dev1ce taking fights and winning them in style.

Even more impressive was how NiP’s rifles were reacting to the picks and map control their star had been getting.

Given enough time dev1ce and NiP can create a new top era for the Polish team.

