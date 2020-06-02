The stats that show why Twistzz could be CSGO’s new headshot machine

At the mere age of 20, he is seen as one of the finest talents North America has produced, and with plenty of silverware already under his belt, Team Liquid's Russel 'Twistzz' Van Dulken seems to have gone from strength to strength.
Twistzz has been hyped to be the next headshot machine now that Adil 'ScreaM' Benrlitom is not at his prime. During his highs, the Belgian was hitting 70% of his kills as headshots, whereas the Canadian's peak was in 2019 of 66.2%
Although it's hard to say that the Team Liquid rifler will take over ScreaM's records, it's safe to presume he has a fair chance to surpass the one-tap king with one thing, for sure, he is definitely not one dimensional.
One of his greatest performances was during ESL One New York. During the final against mousesports, he put up 120 frags over five maps – the highest by a longshot – and he also had an HLTV rating of 1.34 which earned him his first MVP but, unfortunately, his team lost the series.
Sadly for Twistzz, his peak years have been in the Astralis era which is gatekeeping him away from the top of the podium. He has a staggering 12 second-place finishes so far in his career – with eight of them coming against the Danish squad.
The North American star was vital in his team's run of five consecutive LAN event wins in 2019, including claiming the $1,000,000 Intel Grand Slam bonus. However, they once again played second fiddle to the Danes as they knocked them out of the StarLadder Berlin Major.
It is fair to say, after what he has achieved in just less than a five-year span, that Twistzz has earned the right to be in contention for the title of 'Headshot King'.