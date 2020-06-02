The stats that show why Twistzz could be CSGO’s new headshot machine

At the mere age of 20, he is seen as one of the finest talents North America has produced, and with plenty of silverware already under his belt, Team Liquid's Russel 'Twistzz' Van Dulken seems to have gone from strength to strength.

Twistzz has been hyped to be the next headshot machine now that Adil 'ScreaM' Benrlitom is not at his prime. During his highs, the Belgian was hitting 70% of his kills as headshots, whereas the Canadian's peak was in 2019 of 66.2%

Although it's hard to say that the Team Liquid rifler will take over ScreaM's records, it's safe to presume he has a fair chance to surpass the one-tap king with one thing, for sure, he is definitely not one dimensional.

One of his greatest performances was during ESL One New York. During the final against mousesports, he put up 120 frags over five maps – the highest by a longshot – and he also had an HLTV rating of 1.34 which earned him his first MVP but, unfortunately, his team lost the series.