tabseN & gob b agree to historic new BIG contracts

Luís Mira . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

BIG have announced that star player Johannes ‘tabseN’ Wodarz and coach Fatih ‘gob b’ Dayik have penned new contracts with the organization until 2027.

The announcement brings an end to speculation about the duo’s future after they were briefly rumored to be on G2 Esports’ wishlist.

tabseN and gob b have been with BIG since the organization’s founding and are both shareholders in the company. In a statement, BIG hailed their key contributions to the “achievements and milestones we have reached over the years.”

tabseN had already indicated that he didn’t see a future away from BIG, writing on Twitter that he would “never abandon my child.”

gob b, widely regarded as one of the best tactical minds in Counter-Strike history, has held multiple roles in the organization, from CS:GO and Valorant player to team manager and CS:GO academy coach. In May, he announced his retirement as Valorant player to take over as head coach of the CS:GO team.

After the announcement of the contract extension, BIG Chief Gaming Officer Christian Lenz couldn’t help but poke fun at the rumors about the duo’s potential departure, writing on Twitter: “These 2G´s are not G2´s!”