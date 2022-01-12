German CS icon Roman R. named BIG’s Chief of CSGO

Roman ‘Roman R.’ Reinhardt, one of the most successful German Counter-Strike players of the 2000s, will take charge of BIG’s CS:GO division moving forward.

The 38-year-old won multiple German titles and attended some of the most prestigious CS 1.6 international events during his time competing for mousesports, a-Losers and ALTERNATE aTTaX, between 2003 and 2012.

After almost a year working mostly in BIG’s merchandise department, Roman R. has now been handed the reins of the CS:GO division. As the Chief of CS:GO, he will be working closely with Christian Lenz, BIG’s Chief Gaming Officer, as well as with the players and coaches of both the main team and the academy squad as the German organization continue to strive for greatness.

These are exciting times for BIG, who made headlines at the end of 2021 with the signing of Sprout star Josef ‘faveN’ Baumann in a German-record transfer deal.

The 21-year-old rifler will provide additional firepower to the BIG squad, which was often found lacking in the fragging department during Nicklas ‘gade’ Gade’s five-month tenure with the team.

Meanwhile, BIG’s academy squad seems to be flourishing after replacing three players at the start of 2022. They have qualified for the WePlay Academy League Season 3 LAN Finals after topping a tough group that also included Young Ninjas, NAVI Junior, Fnatic Rising and Astralis Talent.

“Roman Reinhardt had a significant impact on German Esports during his career as a professional player,” BIG CEO Daniel Finkler said in a statement. “Due to his exceptional knowledge and his close connection to [co-founder] Yilmaz Ozan, he has been an important part of BIG for many months now.

“In the future, Roman will contribute his vast experience as Head of CS:GO and, together with CGO Christian Lenz, he will be responsible for the development of our CS:GO department, including the talent division.

“In this position, Roman Reinhardt will work very closely with the coaching staff, team management, players and talent at our headquarters in Berlin to ensure the best possible development of our CS:GO division in the coming years.”