 Spunj: “m0NESY’s Impact Beat Best Team In The World!” | IEM Katowice Interview - Dexerto
Spunj: “m0NESY’s Impact Beat Best Team In The World!” | IEM Katowice Interview

Published: 26/Feb/2022 18:43

by Bill Cooney

IEM Katowice

 

G2 Esports stunned Intel Grand Slam and Major champions NAVI at IEM Katowice 2022, winning 2-0 and advancing to the Grand Finals.

m0NESY was the star of the show, but fellow new player Aleksib also managed to find the impact needed to help NiKo, Jackz, and huNter defeat s1mple, electronic, Perfecto, boombl4, and b1t.

Spunj joined Dexerto after the game to break down why he thinks G2 were able to get the win, and how far they can go in this tournament and beyond.

