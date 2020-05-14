S1mple’s crazy stats that prove he’s the CSGO GOAT

He's considered as one of the greatest players to ever touch CS:GO, and although he has never won a major, few can dispute his raw talent, impeccable skills, and incredible consistency. Let's take a closer look at the stats and see exactly what makes Oleksandr 's1mple' Kostyliev the GOAT.

There is an argument to be made for a handful of players when it comes to determining who is the greatest Counter-Strike player of all time. S1mple has definitely earned a right to be discussed in this argument with a staggering 1.24 HLTV rating over his lengthy career.

This rating falls second just behind Vitality's Mathieu 'ZywOo' Herbaut being the only one ahead of him on 1.29. Kostyliev also has the second-highest kills per round ratio at 0.85 behind ZywOos 0.87.