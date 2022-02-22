Pop Flash: NiKo = Best in the World?! | IEM Katowice Playoffs Preview

The playoffs for IEM Katowice’s CSGO tournament are about to kick off at the Spodek Arena. Several of the world’s best teams are ready to battle it out including FaZe Clan, Gambit Esports, Virtus.Pro, G2, Heroic and NAVI.

The CSGO world has been taken by storm with the recent announcement of FNATIC’s Smooya being moved over to the bench, as well as NiKo being praised as the world’s best player.

In this episode of Pop Flash, Thorin, Richard Lewis and Semmler discuss the IEM Katowice group stages, predictions for the playoffs, roster changes, and more.

