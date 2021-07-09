OG In Deep Trouble | Richard Lewis Reacts

After being knocked out of IEM Cologne 2021 by BIG & Renegades, Richard Lewis discusses what went wrong for Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac and the rest of the OG roster.

Despite picking up a win against Team One in their opening game, OG’s tournament when downhill quickly after facing BIG and Renegades. The team lost both matches, resulting in them being eliminated from the competition before the group stage.

Richard evaluates OG’s poor performances and wonders whether the team will be able to bounce back from such a disappointing showing at IEM Cologne.

