How CSGO legend Olofmeister revived FaZe

Swedish veteran Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson is back on LAN at IEM Cologne 2021 and his addition to the lineup is boosting FaZe back into form. Here’s how the pro is helping his teammates shine.

CSGO LAN is back in full force as IEM Cologne is finally pushing the world’s best teams back together after a stretch of online action. While some teams haven’t been able to match the hype, FaZe Clan has come out firing on all cylinders, in large part, due to olofmeister.

With wins against Evil Geniuses and Complexity already in the books, here’s how the legend is helping his teammates dominate at the LAN return.

