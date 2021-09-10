“NAVI Will Batter ENCE !” | Richard Lewis Reacts

ENCE are set to take on NAVI in the quarter-finals of the ESL Pro League Season 14 but do the underdogs have what it takes, or is the team being overhyped?

After taking down Astralis, Spirit, and ForZe on their run to the quarter-final, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding ENCE and their talented roster.

However, with s1mple and the rest of NAVI standing in their way, Richard Lewis believes their fairytale run will end with a loss. But that doesn’t mean there are no positives to take from ENCE’s string of impressive performances.

