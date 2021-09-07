“Liquid Have transformed!” | Richard Lewis Reacts

Stewie and company took down dev1ce’s NIP, El1an’s Entropiq and arT’s FURIA to set up a match against KRIMZ’s Fnatic in the second round of the ongoing EPL playoffs.

Despite their previous loss, Richard Lewis believes Liquid have truly transformed since their IEM Cologne failure, and thinks adreN’s crew could be set for a deep run in the tournament.

