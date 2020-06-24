Gla1ve & Xyp9x returning? Dev1ce reveals when Astralis should be back together

When will Lukas 'Gla1ve' Rossander and Andreas 'Xyp9x' Højsleth be back playing for Astralis? That's the question on everybody's lips in CSGO right now.

After weeks of speculation, it looks like we may finally have an answer for when the two will be returning to the starting line-up.

Astralis star Nicolai "dev1ce" Reedtz has revealed on the HLTV Confirmed Podcast that gla1ve should be coming back to the team at some point in August which leaves plenty of time to prepare for the ESL One Rio Major.

But, for Xyp9x, there is no planned return date. This is partly because putting an exact date on it can, in fact, add to the stress they're trying to overcome.

Fans of the Danish org will be glad to hear that the two are planning to return soon as their performance at BLAST Premier and Dreamhack Masters with substitutes was not up to par with their usual high standards. This is shown by the fact the team has fallen out of the top 5 HLTV rankings for the first time since March 2018.

Whether the return of the two stars will lead Astralis back to glory in time for the major is yet to be seen but that will be the goal as the team looks for their 4th title in a row.