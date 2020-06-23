MiBR's FalleN addresses CSGO "aimlock" accusations against Chaos EC

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive veteran and MiBR captain Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo addressed the clips against Chaos EC players that allegedly shows them aimlocking during official matches.

The bout between the two teams during a Beyond The Summit fixture has caused pros and talent in the CSGO landscape to chime in about the accusations involving Chaos and its players Nathan ‘leaf’ Orf and Erick ‘Xeppaa’ Bach.

“I don't like to accuse anyone of cheating without evidence, they've done this to me in the past and it can be a great injustice,” FalleN said in a translated tweet. “Let's wait for the championship to find out is just what we can do. I found the uploaded clips suspicious, yes.”

Speaking up against the clips he deemed suspicious, FalleN’s comments sparked ire directed at Chaos EC and its players. Threats and malicious comments were being made by a vocal portion of the community against the org suspected of cheating.

Mousesports’ Robin ‘ropz’ Kool, who was the target of such vitriol early in his career, also responded to the allegations against Chaos and its young players, since much of it was a stark reminder of his own uprising in CS.

i lost hope and didn't want to play when i was under the same fire, there's literally nothing to do and i was just helpless, only time will tell.. don't accuse, especially us, the pros. if you think "wow a pro claims you're cheating you must feel amazing" just shut ur dumb mouth — ropz (@ropzicle) June 22, 2020

“I lost hope and didn't want to play when I was under the same fire,” ropz explained. “There's literally nothing to do and I was just helpless, only time will tell. Don't accuse, especially us, the pros. If you think ‘wow a pro claims you're cheating you must feel amazing,’ just shut your dumb mouth.”

Fans highlighted certain moments in the MiBR/Chaos match, as well as previous instances against Team ONE, as support for their claims.

However, after reviewing the clips, there's enough of a margin for uncertainty that people in the industry are imploring influential figures to take into account before voicing out, since accusations are often enough to stain players' names and careers, whether they end up being true or not.

“If you're going to accuse 16 years olds of cheating, unleashing fans frothing at the mouth to their twitter feed, at least find some good clips. S**ts wack af,” CSGO and esports commentator Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson said.

The conversation quickly changed from addressing or investigating the accusations against Chaos and its players to quelling the hate that’s festering among spectators.

“The clips are suspicious, but the threats are uncalled for,” Former MiBR member and current Evil Geniuses rifler ‘Tarik’ Celik said. “Please understand that should not be an option. I'm sorry for adding fuel to the fire as I am not in a position to make an accusation publicly. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty so let the officials decide.”

If you're going to accuse 16 years olds of cheating unleashing fans frothing at the mouth to their twitter feed at least find some good clips shits wack af — MACHINE /// (@MACHINEgg) June 23, 2020

As more speak out on Chaos EC, there could be further developments as it pertains to tournament organizers and their official findings on whether or not the players used cheats.

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest information as more details are made available moving forward.