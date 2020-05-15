DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 CSGO Streams: How to watch, schedule, more

A number of Counter-Strike’s top teams are ready to battle it out to be crowned DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 champions of their respective region. Here's how you can catch all of the action on stream, keep up with results, and placements.

While a huge number of esports LAN tournaments are being canceled, games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive have switched to an online format – splitting events between different regions to avoid ridiculous ping.

The DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 event is no different, with 16 teams playing across four groups in Europe and eight teams playing across two groups in the North American region – with prize pools of $160,000 and $100,000 respectively. So, here’s what you need to know about the upcoming online event.

When is DreamHack Masters Spring 2020

The European side of DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 will kick off on Tuesday, May 19 at 1 pm BST/8 am EST/5 am PDT/2 pm CET with Group A action between Astralis and Heroic.

As for North America, that side of things will get underway a few hours later at 8:10 pm BST/3:10 pm EST/12:10 pm PDT/9:10 pm CET. Unlike Europe, there will only be one group game per day until the start of the knockout round. Though, both region will conclude their matches on June 14.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 stream

You won’t have to split your time between too many different websites or streams to be able to watch the action, however, as each game will be broadcast live on DreamHack’s main CSGO Twitch channel.

So you don’t have to go anywhere, we’ve embedded the main channel below. Alternative langue broadcasts should also be available.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 teams and groups

As already mentioned, 24 teams will be competing in DreamHack Masters Spring 2020, with the groups for each region already decided ahead of time. You can check the groups out below:

Team Record Group A (Europe) Astralis 0-0 G2 0-0 Heroic 0-0 North 0-0 Group B (Europe) BIG 0-0 Mousesports 0-0 Complexity 0-0 MAD Lions 0-0 Group C (Europe) FaZe Clan 0-0 Fnatic 0-0 Team Spirit 0-0 GODSENT 0-0 Group D (Europe) ENCE 0-0 Natus Vincere 0-0 Team Vitality 0-0 Ninjas in Pyjamas 0-0 Group A (North America) Team Liquid 0-0 Furia 0-0 MIBR 0-0 Bad News Bears 0-0 Group B (North America) 100 Thieves 0-0 Evil Geniuses 0-0 Gen.G 0-0 Cloud9 0-0

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 Format

Despite the different number of teams in each region, the format will remain the same no matter what side of the pond the teams are competing from.

The groups will be contested under the round-robin best-of-three format where the first-placed team advances to the upper-bracket, while second and third-place squads will fall into the lower bracket. Once there, the games will remain as best-of-threes until the grand final which will be the best-of-five.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020 Schedule